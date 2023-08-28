Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to close early Tuesday as Idalia approaches Florida

article

As Tropical Storm Idalia moves closer to Florida, businesses in the Tampa area are closing their doors until the storm, which is expected to become a hurricane, passes.

On Monday, Busch Gardens announced that the park was enacting its named storm policy.

The park will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 29 and remain closed Wednesday, August 30.

Park officials say they plan to reopen on Thursday.

Officials say that plans are in place to ensure the safety of the animals and ambassadors.

Guests are encouraged to check the parks social media pages for updates.