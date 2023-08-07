Watch: Burglar takes break from robbing home to cozy up with overly friendly family dog: 'I love you, too'

So much for man's best friend.

A suspected bike thief in California was seen pausing his alleged crime to pet and cuddle with the victim's golden retriever, surveillance footage of the home shows.

"In a rather peculiar turn of events, as the suspect was about to make his escape, he paused to pet the household dog who had entered the garage," the San Diego Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

An unidentified male entered a garage at a home in San Diego's Pacific Beach neighborhood at about 10:40 p.m. on July 15 to reportedly steal a pricey 2019 black Electra 3-speed bicycle, which has an estimated cost of $1,300, according to police.

"This isn't your average bike; it's distinct, featuring ‘8-ball’ caps on the tire valves, an ‘8-ball’ logo on the frame, and a rear wheel frame marked with a checkered black and white pattern," the police department said .

A burglary suspect gives belly rubs to victim's pet dog. (The San Diego Police Department/FB)

But as the suspect is about to leave with the stolen bike, the household's dog appears in the garage – stopping the suspect in his tracks.

The suspect pulls the bike back into the garage, engages the bike's kickstand and then turns his attention to the friendly dog with pets and belly rubs, the video shows.

"You're so cool," the man is heard telling the dog. "You're the coolest dog I've ever known. I love you, too. You're a sweetheart."

The San Diego Police Department is looking for a burglary suspect who was seen making friends with the victim's dog. (San Diego Police Department/FB)

The man then calls out for the dog's "dad," while asking, "where's your dad?" and appearing to say its owner "should not leave your garage open."

The suspect then carried on with stealing the bike.

Burglary suspect hits stolen bike's kickstand to pet dog. (The San Diego Police Department/FB)

"The suspect is described as a white male, last seen wearing a blue and white hat, gray shirt, blue shorts, and orange athletic shoes. He was carrying a black and blue backpack," the San Diego Police Department wrote on Facebook.

A burglary suspect is about to leave with a stolen bike before the victim's golden retriever approaches him. (San Diego Police Department/FB)

Police said the suspect is still at large and is asking the public to come forward with any tips on the case , "no matter how minor it might seem."