Bulldog named ‘Big Poppa’ goes viral for quarantine ‘sadness’ photo

Quarantine has got a bulldog name Big Poppa feeling a little bit ruff.

His owner, Rae Elle, posted the now viral photo of the adorable pooch sitting on the balcony of his home looking visibly distraught because he can’t play with the neighborhood kids during the coronavirus pandemic.

“All I want to do is play with the kids in my building but due to COVID-19…I can’t. I just watch them from the patio. Flatten the curve please,” the caption reads on Big Poppa’s Instagram page.

Big Poppa's owner tells FOX 35 News that he normally spends his days playing with the kids in the courtyard and gets excited when he sees them.

"They even taught him how to drink out of a water bottle!" she says.

The 3-year-old cutie has grabbed the attention of internet strangers and even celebrities.

“Somebody show this picture to the virus,” tweeted @PTNetherton. “It’ll leave on its own to make Big Poppa happy again.”

“Stay inside. Flatten this curve. Do it for Big Poppa,” Ellen DeGeneres tweeted.

‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams wrote, “Not being dramatic but I would literally die for Big Poppa.”

The photo has racked up over 686,000 likes on Twitter since it was first posted on Tuesday.

Hang in there, Big Poppa. We’re with you!