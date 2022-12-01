Budweiser Clydesdales to make stop in Central Florida this month: How to meet them

article

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are stopping in Central Florida for the holidays!

Guests can meet and take pictures with the iconic horses at Orlando's ICON Park this weekend. The Clydesdales will be dressed in their holiday best and hitched to a festive decorated wagon in front of The Wheel during their appearance.

ICON Park is located at 8375 International Dr.

The Budweiser Clydedales have been a symbol of Anheuser-Busch since 1933, appearing in some of the most memorable Super Bowl commercials ever.

Note: A press release from ICON Park lists the event as Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. but FOX 35 is aware that Saturday is the 3rd. We have reached out to ICON Park to correct the date. This story will be updated when we hear back.