Buddy Dyer secures fifth term as Orlando mayor in landslide victory

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has secured another four-year term as the leader of Central Florida's largest city. Dyer, who has been Orlando’s mayor since 2003, handily defeated his challengers, District 6 Councilman Sam Ings and non-profit consultant Aretha Simons.

"I feel humbled and overwhelmed by the margin of victory," Dyer told FOX 35's Robert Guaderrama. "I thank the voters of Orlando for having the trust and confidence to give me another four years."

Addressing key agenda items for his next term, Dyer stressed that he will press for more affordable housing and transportation initiatives with Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

"We're going to continue a lot of the things we're doing -- working on affordable housing, homeless issues, finishing the [Dr. Phillips Performing Arts] Center. Working on Deming's transportation initiative. A lot of work yet to be done."

The three candidates had spoken out about a variety of hot topics during the campaign, from raising the minimum wage to taxes. Dyer was the lone mayoral candidate to support the transportation sales tax increase that Mayor Demings is proposing for the 2020 ballot.

"More than 50 percent of sales tax in Orange County is paid by visitors and a one-cent sales tax will generate about $640 million a year,” Dyer said. “One cent of tourism development tax will generate about 40 million dollars."

Simons did not agree, saying, “Everybody will pay the same tax, whether you are poor or whether you are rich."

Ings agreed, adding that an increase would hurt low-income residents who are already struggling to afford housing and basic needs.

"I'm not feeling it right now and because specifically, it's another tax,” he said.

The issue tying into the other big topic of a minimum wage.

“We have to make sure this wage increase really happens for our people, not only for the minimum wage but also living wage,” Ings said.

“We also need to continue to attract high wage jobs, but they don’t all have to be doctors and lawyers and researchers,” Dyer said.

“I think that when we invite other companies to come to our city, we need to let them know that we need our residents to make more than $15 an hour, can you make that promise to us?”

