Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade in the works

The city of Tampa says it’s working on hosting a Super Bowl parade for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and while it’s still not clear when it will happen, FOX 13's Kevin O'Donnell reports that the Lombardi Trophy will sail down the Hillsborough River like Lord Stanley's Cup did.

The city put on a boat parade through downtown Tampa for the NHL champion Lightning last year after their Stanley Cup win. Something similar is now in the works for the Bucs.

Details are still being finalized, O'Donnell says, but tentative planning is for a boat parade on Wednesday.

"Officials are hoping to iron everything out and make an announcement tomorrow," he tweeted.

Earlier Monday, Mayor Jane Castor confirmed that discussions were underway.

"We're looking at what will be the best option to allow the most individuals to participate in the celebration and do it safely," Castor said, echoing her comments from Sunday night. "We can’t have a historical event of this significance and our community and not celebrate, so we'll do it in a safe manner."

Police Chief Brian Dugan doubled down on that message of safety and added, "I think it’s a positive distraction from this virus that we've been dealing with over a year.

Meanwhile, the team will be heading to Washington at some point. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the Bucs -- along with the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers -- would be invited to visit with President Joe Biden "when it's COVID-safe."