'Brutal rapist' lured victim by posing as artist looking for model to paint: affidavit

The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend allegedly lured the victim into his car by saying he was an artist and offering her money if he could paint her. He's expected to face a judge on Friday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of 54-year-old Bruce Whitehead being arrested on Thursday.

"Brutal rapist Bruce Whitehead is in OCSO custody, thanks to a tip at 7 a.m. today from an observant resident! Whitehead raped and tried to murder a woman Dec. 10. Thank you to our community members and media partners for making sure his face was everywhere," the sheriff's office said on social media.

The sheriff's office said the arrest was made at Landstar Blvd. and Weatherbee Rd. Someone living in the Meadow Woods subdivision called in a tip to 911 and reported seeing him in the area. They said the call came in just after 7 a.m. and he was in custody 15 minutes later.

Residents said they can't believe he was right under their noses. "That's really crazy," said Nick Siviga. "It's literally in our backyard. It's such a nice neighborhood, nothing happens here."

People in the neighborhood where deputies arrested Whitehead said they are glad he is behind bars. "We don't need that. We don't need that anywhere," said Clyde Sales. "Children and families live here. He doesn't need to be here. Absolutely not!"

Cpl. Evan Avila with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sex Crimes Unit called Whitehead a monster, said he mutilated a woman, and told reporters this was a "particularly horrific" attack over the weekend.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was standing near the intersection of Sand Lake Road and South Orange Blossom Trail with her friends when Whitehead approached, told her he was an artist and offered her $850 to paint her for an hour. The victim got into Whitehead's car, and he drove her to the Highland Lakes Center shopping plaza. The report stated that he forced the victim out of the car holding a knife to her chin and told her to lie down in the backseat.

Whitehead then reportedly drove the victim to a parking lot in Pine Hills, pulled her out of the car, and walked her to a wooded area. He then allegedly cut her clothes off and mutilated the woman's body. After sexually battering her, the affidavit states Whitehead began to stab the victim in the chest several times. She fought him off by kicking him in the chest and face and ran away for help, according to the report.

On Thursday, a tip to the sheriff's office led to Whitehead's arrest.

Authorities said Whitehead served 20 years on a 40-year sentence for a similar crime in North Florida. He was also in state prison from 2015 to 2017. Whitehead is now facing new charges including sexual battery, armed kidnapping, and attempted murder.