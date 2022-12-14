'Brutal rapist' wanted for mutilating woman in Orlando, deputies say

Deputies are searching for a man accused of violently attacking and raping a woman in Orlando over the weekend.

Bruce Whitehead, 54, a registered sexual predator who already served 20 years in prison for rape and attempted murder that happened in 1986 in Duval County, reportedly "raped and mutilated" a woman in the area of Pine Hills Road and North Lane on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

In a heavily redacted incident report, deputies said the woman was walking near the Doll House Strip Club on Orange Blossom Trail, when she was approached by the suspect.

The report redacts what happened next, but law enforcement said the woman "willingly got into the car with the suspect." The suspect then drove to a 7-Eleven gas station on Orange Blossom Trail, before driving to another location.

It was then that the suspect came over to the passenger side of the car where she was sitting, opened the door and demanded her to get out of the car, "while holding a knife to the throat," the report stated.

Authorities said she thought he was going to kill her and did not consent to sex. Deputies said the woman survived the attack and is expected to recover.

Law enforcement provided a photo of Whitehead, who has an "unmistakable" tattoo on his face. If you see him, you're asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to call Crimeline.