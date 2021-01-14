Expand / Collapse search

Bruce Willis asked to leave store after 'refusing' to wear mask

By FOX 35 News Staff
HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 19: Actor Bruce Willis attends Premiere of Dimension Films' "Sin City: A Dame To Kill For" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 19, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Ca. - Actor Bruce Willis is reminding people to wear face masks after reportedly being asked to leave a Rite-Aid store for not wearing one. 

The 65-year-old 'Die Hard' star was photographed leaving a Rite-Aid in Los Angeles on Sunday without a mask on. The New York Post’s Page Six reported that Willis was asked to leave the store by an employee after refusing to put a mask on.

But Willis isn't upset about it. 

In a statement to People Magazine, he said "It was an error in judgment," and added "Be safe out there everyone and let's continue to mask up."