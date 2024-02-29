Man 'intentionally' ran over brother in St. Pete, killing him after argument at late relative's vigil

A man has been arrested in St. Pete for deliberately running over his brother in his car and killing him just days after his son was shot and killed, according to police.

Tyree Gland was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in St. Pete on Thursday night for the murder of Taiwan Gland Sr.

Investigators say the two got into an argument at a vigil for Taiwan Gland Jr., who was killed on Friday, Feb. 23.

Police also arrested Sebastian Williams, 32, and charged him with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. He was the passenger in the vehicle that struck Taiwan, according to SPPD.