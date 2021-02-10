Broadway lights will shine once again in Central Florida.

The Broadway series has been delayed several times, but with the vaccine, a spokesperson for Doctor Phillips Performing Arts Center feels confident it’s coming back this time.

"We couldn’t be more excited about it. We’ve gotten tremendous response from the subscribers and from people clamoring for tickets," said Dr. Phillips Center spokesperson Lorri Shaban.

The Dr. Phillips Center announced Wednesday a complete Broadway Across America lineup starting in September, featuring Hadestown, The Prom, Disney’s Frozen, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

"They believe that by September, they will be able to sell every seat and will be able to do a full house," said Shaban.

A full house would mean fans sitting seat to seat.

"That’s a little scary because you still don’t know what’s going on with COVID and stuff like that."

That’s why Broadway’s Orlando comeback is still months away. The Dr. Phillips Center says there will be health and safety protocols in place but aren’t sure what yet. They’ll have to see how things are closer to September.

"Like everything else, they’ve been putting protocols in place, so I’m sure it’ll be excellent," said Nekia Foxx, who lives in Orlando.

"The arts are in such a difficult place right now and I think what the world needs is the arts 06 so it’s imp to keep that alive going forward," said Bailey Hetzel, who lives in Orlando.

The Dr. Phillips Center has stayed open despite the pandemic with a camp last summer, a few shows at 35% capacity, and the Frontyard Festival. They want to set an example for the country.

"We haven’t really been dark and we’ve been really fortunate because most of the other performing arts centers in the country have been dark and are still dark," said Shaban.

Sadly, you won’t have to worry about scrambling for Hamilton tickets. That show still hasn’t been rescheduled in Orlando, but the Broadway Across America series hopes to bring it back in a future season.

If the series is delayed again, people can always keep their ticket for a postponed date or get a credit or refund.

