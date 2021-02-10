Broadway shows to return to Orlando starting this fall

article

Broadway shows are coming back to Orlando.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down shows and concerts across America in early 2020. The good news for Orlando residents though is that some of these will begin again soon.

The Florida Theatrical Association, Dr. Phillips Center and Broadway Across America announced on Wednesday that the 'FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando' series will begin in the fall of 2021.

The series includes the following shows between the following dates:

Hadestown: September 21 to 26, 2021

Tootsie: November 2 to 7, 2021

The Prom: December 7 to 12, 2021

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations: January 25 to 30, 2022

Disney’s Frozen: February 24 to March 6, 2022

Cats: March 29 to April 3, 2022

Jesus Christ Superstar: June 7 to 12, 2022

Hadestown (Photo from Florida Theatrical Association, Dr. Phillips Center and Broadway Across America)

Shows 'Hamilton' and 'The Band's Visit' were a part of the series as well but are reportedly unable to be rescheduled. 'Wicked' -- which was also a part of the series -- is postponed.

Tickets to attend the showers are currently on sale and current subscribers can add to their packages at BroadwayinOrlando.com.

The Prom (Photo from Florida Theatrical Association, Dr. Phillips Center and Broadway Across America)

"We’re thrilled to be bringing Broadway back to the Dr. Phillips Center this fall for what will be a spectacular season," said Susie Krajsa, president of Broadway Across America. "We have been working diligently with producers, booking agents and other national tour representatives to reschedule and rebuild the lineup for the FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando season. We are so grateful for the support of our subscribers and patrons who have remained steadfast awaiting the return of Broadway to the Dr. Phillips Center."

Health and safety protocols with guidance from AdventHealth will be in place at the shows, the Florida Theatrical Association, Dr. Phillips Center and Broadway Across America said.

Jesus Christ Superstar (Photo from Florida Theatrical Association, Dr. Phillips Center and Broadway Across America)

"We’re eagerly anticipating Broadway’s return to Orlando and are confident we have the health protocols and training in place to do so responsibly," said Dr. Phillips Center President and CEO Kathy Ramsberger. "It’s terrific to think that fans are just months away from again experiencing the wonder of Broadway."

