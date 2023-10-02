2 juveniles shot, 1 in custody after fight during Pop Warner practice at Apopka sports complex: Police

Two juveniles were shot at a Pop Warner football practice in Apopka Monday evening, according to the Apopka Police Department.

Police officers responded to a possible shooting at the Northwest Recreation Center at around 8:20 p.m. Within a few minutes of arriving, officers located a suspect and located a gun, police said.

"Three juveniles got into an altercation. During that altercation, one of the juveniles went to a vehicle, retrieved a firearm, and fired one round that struck two other juveniles," said Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley during a news conference.

Both of the shooting victims were transported to an area hospital, the chief said. One of the victims was injured in the arm and the other in the upper body, according to investigators.

The investigation is in its early stages, Chief McKinley said, and the circumstances that led to the altercation were not immediately known. The identities and ages of the juveniles were not released.

"It's unbelievable that young kids out here to play football and have a good time would get into an altercation," the chief said, "but in today's society, our juveniles run, retrieve a gun, and fire the gun. It's unacceptable. We can do better than that as a society. We should not resort to violence."

