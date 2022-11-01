Brightline to test trains at higher speeds through northern Brevard County

article

Brightline continues its work on the Orlando extension of its higher-speed rail service from South Florida. Train testing will be conducted in northern Brevard County with the trains traveling up to 79 mph over the next week.

The work, known as a signal and track cutover, will integrate a new second railroad track into the existing corridor and will take place along a 13-mile section of track, spanning 18 railroad crossings from Sharpes through Cocoa and Rockledge.

Flaggers will be present at all crossings continuously from 6 a.m., Saturday, October 29 through 6 p.m., Saturday, November 5 while the new rail signal system is commissioned and train testing up to 79 mph can be expected along the corridor.

"Work is expected to bring additional wait times at ALL railroad crossings. Stay off the tracks and never go around crossing gates. Residents should be alert, follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings and be aware that once the second track is commissioned, rail traffic could run on both tracks in either direction. Failure to follow the law could result in fines, points on your license, or loss of life," Brightline said.

Train Testing up to 79 mph: 6 a.m. will be conducted Saturday, October 29 through 6 p.m., Saturday, November 5:

Sharpes

Camp Rd.

Canaveral Groves Blvd.City Point

Cross Rd.Cocoa

Cidco Rd.

Beau Gest

Michigan Ave.

Dixon Blvd.**

West Highland**

Peachtree St.**

King St. – SR 520**

Rosa L. Jones Blvd. (Poinsett Dr.)**

Rockledge

Barton Blvd.**

Eyster Blvd.**

Rinker Way**

Gus Hipp Blvd.**

Barnes Blvd. (SR 502)**

Carver Rd.**

Ansin Rd.**

**Denotes crossings where trains will travel up to 79 mph.