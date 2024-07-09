Brightline offering unique sing-along train rides to Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' concert from Orlando

All aboard the Swiftie train!

Brightline is offering a unique "Tay-keover" train ride experience for Central Florida fans looking to attend a Taylor Swift concert in Miami Gardens this fall.

The higher-speed passenger rail service has partnered with iHeartRadio to offer sing-along train rides from Orlando to Hard Rock Stadium where the 3-night The Eras Tour concert will be held on Oct. 18, 19 and 20.

Along the ride, concert attendees will be treated to themed decor and surprises by DJs from Orlando's XL106.7 and Magic107.7 performing all their favorite hits of the "Anti-Hero" singer.

Guests will have the opportunity to swap friendship bracelets, snap unforgettable moments with photo-ops, and indulge in bites and cocktail drinks on the way to Aventura, where shuttles will connect them to Hard Rock Stadium.

How to book