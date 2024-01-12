Brightline: Kids can ride free on some trains between Orlando and South Florida

All aboard! Brightline is offering a new deal to make family travel more accessible and enjoyable.

During a limited-time promotion, Brightline is offering free rides for kids ages 2 to 12 on select trains between South Florida and Orlando.

Parents must purchase an adult SMART fare to take advantage of the deal.

To book a trip, click here.

What is Brightline?

Brightline is Florida's higher-speed passenger rail service. Earlier this year it made history as the fastest train in the Southeast, reaching speeds of 130 mph.

Brightline currently serves Orlando, Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach. It has plans to service Tampa in the near future.

What can guests expect on board a Brightline train?

When guests board a Brightline train, officials say they can expect spacious leather seats with plenty of legroom, access to complimentary, high-speed wifi, charging ports at every seat and multiple food and beverage stations onboard. Guests will also find a designated place for bikes and ample room throughout coaches for carry-on storage.

How long will a Brightline train ride take from Orlando to Miami?

Travelers can expect to travel from Orlando to Miami on a nonstop Brightline train in two hours and 59 minutes, and from Orlando to West Palm Beach in two hours.