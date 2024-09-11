Brightline Cocoa station proposal promises growth, new opportunities

The Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization (SCTPO) envisions a new hotel, businesses, increased tourism, and growth opportunities for the proposed Brightline station in Cocoa.

The station, 12 years in the making, would cover about 90 acres near the intersection of State Road 528 and U.S. 1, becoming the first Brightline stop on the Space Coast.

"We have been working on that for over ten years, and when phase two from West Palm Beach to Orlando was under construction and nearing completion last year, we realized we really needed to get the conversation going again," an SCTPO spokesperson told FOX 35 News.

Over the past year, SCTPO has evaluated potential service users, identified ways to develop the land near the proposed site, and determined how to turn these plans into reality.

With community feedback, the organization is proposing three phases of development. Phase one would focus on the construction and opening of the Brightline station, including dedicated parking, bus drop-offs, and passenger drop-off areas.

Phase two would aim to attract new hotels and businesses to Cocoa.

Currently, SCTPO is working on an implementation plan that will be presented to the city next month. However, the city still needs funding to make the station a reality, and a construction start date has not yet been set.

