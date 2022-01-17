Brightline begins test runs from West Palm Beach

article

Brightline's new trains are hitting the rails on Tuesday and FOX 35 was there covering the major milestone.

The train and crew will began dry runs across the 130-mile Florida east coast railway corridor. That's between West Palm Beach and Micco on Tuesday and West Palm and Cocoa on Wednesday.

Brightline says the purpose of the trip is to help the crew get more familiar with the route.

If all goes well, Brightline will be one step closer to an Orlando to Miami route.

"Our crews will actually be trained on the territory. As you can imagine, driving a train you have to be intimately familiar with the territory: the curbs, the signals, signals, what is coming up," said Brightline spokesperson Katie Mitzner.

Once the Brightline extension is complete, it'll cost $100 to ride from Orlando to Miami.

