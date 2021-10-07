Brian Laundrie: Recently used campsite found in Florida reserve, report says

One of Brian Laundrie's parents could soon join the hunt for their son.

The family's attorney says Brian's father, Chris, was asked to help at the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday. The attorney says police ended up postponing Chris' assistance.

Meanwhile, we're still waiting for Gabby Petito's final autopsy results. The coroner stopped short of revealing her cause of death.

FILE - Screenshot of Brian Laundrie from Moab police body camera footage on Aug. 12. (FOX TV Statio)

One forensics expert says that's unusual.

"Here there's been a long delay I guess, because of the concern about not missing anything, but more important, I think will be the same people who gave police information about the trips they took and how they were seen along the way may find something in how the death occurred."

As for Brian's possible whereabouts, law enforcement have reportedly found remnants of a recently used campsite at that preserve.

According to The Sun, law enforcement found a ‘fresh campsite’ during their search of the Carlton Reserve. Police and FBI agents were seen scouring the 25,000-acre reserve in Sarasota, Florida on Wednesday.

There have also been reported sightings along the Appalachian Trail. On social media, some have claimed to see Laundrie look-alikes in Canada and Mexico.

According to a statement from attorney Steven Bertolino, Brian Laundrie left the home of his parents in his silver Ford Mustang on Monday, Sept. 13 – not Tuesday, Sept. 14, as they previously told the FBI.

Bertolino's statement says the Mustang was back at the Laundrie home Wednesday, Sept. 15.

"Upon further communication with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, September 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, September 13," the statement said.

The Laundrie family has remained quiet since Gabby Petito was reported missing on September 11. Her body was found in Wyoming.

