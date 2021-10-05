Laundrie attorney confirms Brian left to hike preserve day earlier than parents previously claimed

The timeline of Brian Laundrie's whereabouts since he returned to Florida in his fiancée's van on September 1 continues to evolve as the family's lawyer confirms new details about the day he disappeared from his parents' North Port home.

According to a statement from attorney Steven Bertolino, Brian Laundrie left the home of his parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, in his silver Ford Mustang on Monday, Sept. 13 – not Tuesday, Sept. 14, as they previously told the FBI.

Bertolino's statement says the Mustang was back at the Laundrie home Wednesday, Sept. 15.

RELATED: Cassie Laundrie speaks to protesters outside Lakewood Ranch home

"Upon further communication with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, September 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, September 13," the statement said.

The Laundrie family has remained quiet since Gabby Petito was reported missing on September 11.

RELATED: Brian Laundrie's family says this is why he went to Florida without Gabby Petito

After not speaking with investigators for days, on Friday, Sept. 17 the Laundrie family called law enforcement officers to their home to reveal they hadn't seen Brian most of that week and they were concerned about his wellbeing.

They told investigators Brian left days earlier with a backpack, heading for the Carlton Reserve. At the time, Bertolino said Brian’s parents went to the preserve to look for him on Wednesday, Sept. 15 and found his car, but they left it so he could drive home. Then they said they returned the next day to retrieve the car themselves.

Advertisement

According to the lawyer's new statement, it appears Christopher and Roberta Laundrie returned to the preserve to get their son's car a day before they previously reported.