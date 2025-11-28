Brevard Zoo debuts holiday nighttime art experience ‘Lights On’

Brevard Zoo has launched a new nighttime art event, "Lights On," running Thursdays through Sundays—and select additional nights—now through Jan. 18, 2026.

The exhibit will feature more than 30 illuminated artworks, including near life-size paintings, glow-in-the-dark murals, virtual reality experiences and lighting effects that highlight endangered species.

What You Need To Know:

Zoo officials say the immersive display is designed to blend art, technology and conservation, with proceeds supporting animal wellness, education and preservation programs.

How much are tickets?

A one-week holiday special offers two tickets for $70, valid for any event night between Nov. 25, 2025, and Jan. 18, 2026, with the promotion available through Nov. 30.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Standard admission is $45 on Thursdays and Sundays and $55 on Fridays and Saturdays, with members receiving a $5 discount.

Visitors can upgrade to a VIP ticket, which includes a souvenir glow-in-the-dark necklace along with drink and snack vouchers, and can save 25% by bundling daytime zoo admission with a Lights On ticket.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Reserve your tickets here.