Brevard Grand Jury indicts father accused in 2021 beating death of son

A Brevard County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against a Palm Bay man accused of killing his son in 2021.

Jason Godleski, 35, has been indicted on charges including first-degree felony murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter of a child, among other charges in the death of 12-year-old Noah Godleski.

Prosecutors sought the indictment after the case returned to the trial docket on August 8, 2023, when Godleski canceled a scheduled plea hearing and Circuit Judge Charles Crawford denied a motion to remove his attorney who had negotiated it.

The Grand Jury heard testimony from investigators with the Palm Bay Police Department and the Brevard County Medical Examiner, before returning with the indictment.

On October 22, 2021, Palm Bay Police discovered the deceased body of Noah Godleski in the family home on SE Colonial Avenue. This came on the same day that Jason Godleski reported the death. Authorities said a subsequent investigation revealed that Noah suffered severe physical abuse by Godleski and had been locked in the laundry room without medical attention. Days later, Godleski and Noah's mother, Samarial Dubose, 32, abandoned Noah in the home and left the state along with their other children.

The Brevard County Medical Examiner ruled Noah's death a homicide caused by blunt force injuries to the head.

In July 2023, Dubose entered a plea to aggravated manslaughter, neglect of a child, and aggravated child abuse and is currently serving a sentence of 30 years in state prison.

No trial date has been set in this case.