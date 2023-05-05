Adorable baby monkey born at Brevard County zoo

A Brevard Zoo black howler monkey troop welcomed a new baby in April.

The zoo said they discovered the infant after 14-year-old Baya gave birth overnight on April 30. Zookeepers do not yet know the name or sex of the baby, but it appears to be healthy and alert.

The infant joins a family unit of howler monkeys that includes their mom, Baya; their dad, 18-year-old Stormy; half-siblings Batata (7) and Beatle (6); as well as their full sibling, a 9-month-old male born to Baya and Stormy in August 2022.

"We’ve confirmed the baby nursing," said Rainforest Revealed Area Supervisor Michelle Johnston. "The little one has a strong grip onto mom, which is a good indicator that they are strong and doing well."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Credit: Brevard Zoo

According to zoo officials, all infant howler monkeys are born with blonde hair in order to "blend in" with their mothers. The zoo's animal care team prefers to be as hands-off as possible with new additions, but if the baby's hair turns black by two and a half years old — it is a male.

Female howler monkeys care for their young for around 12 months. After that, the young stay with their natal group and will continue to be around mom and other family members. This species has been known to have other females in the group help care for the young and even carry, groom and protect them.