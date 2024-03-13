Brevard County teens gunned down while trying to sell 1,300 THC vape pens to 17-year-old

Two 19-year-olds from Brevard County were gunned down in Indian River County. They were allegedly going there to sell $1,300 vape pens that had THC in them.



"These two guys are dead over vape pens. It's crazy. And we've seen multiple deaths over marijuana with these young kids," says Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers.

19-year-old Joseph Cardella and his best friend, 19-year-old Logan Thompson, were gunned down and killed Monday afternoon.

"Very tragic situation out there, and so we're standing there with these two young men from Melbourne."

The Indian River County Sheriff says both teens drove to Vero Beach from Brevard County to sell $3,000 worth of THC vape pens.

The suspected shooter is a 17-year-old boy, and he wasn’t alone.

"At least our suspect lured these guys down here with bad intentions. He shows up with a gun; he shows up with not enough money."

The sheriff says he showed up and started shooting at the victims in their car, then tossed the gun into the woods before taking another person in his car home. It was the suspect’s friend that turned him in.

"So our witness, when he comes home, he tells parents, hey, bad stuff happened. They brought him right to the station."

The sheriff was glad that the witness said something because it could’ve taken much longer to crack this case.

"We're very happy that the witness came forward, and his family was very smart about it. They knew what to do and brought him right here to the station to talk to us."