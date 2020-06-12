Brevard County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant resigns after Facebook post investigation

article

Brevard County Sheriff’s Lt. Bert Gamin has resigned after being suspended following inappropriate Facebook comments drew criticism from the community and were condemned by law enforcement.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey says he informed Gamin that he intended to terminate him. As a result, Gamin resigned.

"While there's no question that each of us has a First Amendment right to express our opinions and feelings, Lieutenant Gamin's comments showed very poor judgment."

Sheriff Ivey says that he dug into Gamin's past behaviors and personnel file.

One incident occurred 8 years ago and involved alleged racial overtones before Ivey was sheriff.

"The incident and statement involved comments to one of his subordinates at the time and they were disrespectful and extremely unprofessional to say the least," Sheriff Ivey said.

The sheriff says Gamin was spoken to about the incident, but there was no corrective action taken.

The recent controversial comments were made on the Brevard County FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) Facebook page.

Ivey says that the comments by Gamin suggested that he was recruiting officers to come work in Brevard county who had been embroiled in controversy related to the death of George Floyd.

The "Buffalo 57" and "Atlanta 6" are law enforcement officers who are at odds with their departments over alleged excessive force at recent civil rights demonstrations.

The message read, "Hey Buffalo 57 and Atlanta 6 ... we are hiring in Florida ...lower taxes, no spineless leadership or dumb mayors rambling on at press conferences... plus we got your back.... law and order in Florida ... move to where are you are loved."

The post has been deleted.

Lt. Gamin sent FOX 35 a message responding to the story, apologizing for his comments, saying that it came from a place of frustration and that he regrets publishing it.