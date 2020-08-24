Brevard County Schools reports technical issues among some of those learning from home

article

The 2020- 2021 school year in Brevard County officially began on Monday but not without issues, especially as many students attempted to learn from home.

On Twitter, the school district announced on Monday morning that some families were having issues with Zoom and the district's elearning platforms. They said that they are working to resolve the technical issues as quickly as possible.

They also advised that if you are having trouble with passwords or need assistance, call your school, citing that "our teams are here for you and your children."

In addition, video conferencing company Zoom was reporting outages nationwide on Monday. They apologized for the inconvenience and said they are investigating the issue. Most of the problems appear to occur at the log-in screen, but customers have also mentioned issues with the website and server connection.

Brevard, Osceola, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Polk, and Sumter County all begin the 2020- 2021 school year on Monday morning. For those returning to face-to-face learning, there will be several new safety measures in place to keep students and teachers safe.

For example, it all starts with temperature checks and masks as students walk through the door. Then, inside the classrooms, all desks are far apart for social distancing.

