Brevard County Schools approves mask opt-out option but only if cases drop

A school district in Central Florida voted to modify its mask mandate but only if cases decline.

The Brevard County School Board on Tuesday voted 3-2 in favor of changing its mask policy to allow parents a choice to opt-out their children out of the districtwide mandate.

However, this change will only take effect when community cases drop to 50 per 100,000. It must also be approved by Brevard County Schools Superintendent Mark Mullins.

At the last county school district meeting on September 21, the board voted to extend the mask policy for 30 days. The policy includes an option for students to remove their face masks when social distancing is possible.

However, that decision came with some backlash from protestors and deputies had to arrest two demonstrators.

