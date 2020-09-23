Brevard County school to close until Monday due to COVID-19 cases

An elementary school in Brevard County will close for the rest of the week due to positive cases of COVID-19.

Brevard Public Schools said that Enterprise Elementary is closing its campus to students for the next three days as a result of expanded cases of COVID-19 and to prevent further spread of the virus. Students who have made contact with the individuals who have coronavirus have been asked to quarantine the full two weeks.

The students who are participating in face-to-face learning will reportedly move to eLearning or paper-pencil packets during the closure.

The school district said that the school will undergo a deep cleaning and disinfecting before students return on Monday, September 28th. School and district staff will meet on Sunday afternoon to determine if a longer closure is needed.

The school will reportedly offer students a free breakfast and lunch meal that can be picked up in the car loop between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

