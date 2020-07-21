Brevard County pushes back start date for schools

article

During a Tuesday morning meeting, the Brevard County School Board voted to push back the start of the school year to August 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They had previously discussed starting schools on August 17. The original start date was August 11.

The board met to discuss reopening plans and how schools would look with safety measures in place. Student desk partitions are also being considered for use in Brevard County.

RELATED: Protective barriers would separate students under plan considered by Brevard County schools

A Florida company named Drummond Inc. makes small walls that keep students in their own private space. A European company, Smutfit Kappa, has a line of the barriers, too.

We checked with the school districts in Central Central. In addition to Brevard County, Orange ad Polk counties said they are looking at this option. In Flagler, Lake, and Volusia counties, they are not part of the reopening plan.

Advertisement

RELATED: Reopening Florida schools: Here's the plan for your child's district