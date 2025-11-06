Small plane lands miles away from Space Coast Regional Airport after losing power, deputies say

The Brief A small plane landed on FL-407, Thursday, after reports say the plane lost engine power. The plane landed around 3 miles southwest of the Space Coast Regional Airport. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.



A single-engine plane landed on FL-407 after attempting to land at the Space Coast Regional Airport in Brevard County, Thursday.

What we know:

The Titusville Fire Department were called to the area of Space Coast Regional Airport around 1 p.m., Nov. 6 regarding a single-engine airplane that landed on FL-407 before drifting off to the side of the road.

The plane reportedly lost engine power and fell short of the runway, landing in the road of FL-407 between FL-528 and I-95, a Brevard County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said Nov. 6.

The pilot was not injured, the spokesperson said.

Traffic is impacted, pushing back some commutes by 15 minutes, as officials work to tow the plane from the area.

What we don't know:

It's not known if any drivers were affected by this incident.

What's next:

The Federal Aviation Administration is leading the investigation.