Brevard County man charged with 20 misdemeanors for prohibited reptile violations

A Brevard County man faces 20 misdemeanor charges after authorities discovered multiple prohibited reptile species in his possession, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Daniel David Dinovi, 45, of Merritt Island, was cited on March 14 following an investigation prompted by a tip from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, the FWC said in a statement.

Officers discovered Dinovi possessed several non-regulated reptiles along with four prohibited species: two Burmese pythons, one Nile monitor, and one black and white tegu.

What is a Burmese python?

The Burmese python is one of the largest species of snakes and is native to a large area of Southeast Asia.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species in the Florida Everglades, and they prey on native wildlife, including some of Florida's endangered species, which disrupts the natural food chain. The Burmese python is a prohibited species in the state, meaning it's illegal to own, import or breed them, according to FWC.

Burmese python | Credit: FWC

What is a Nile monitor?

Nile monitor lizards are a semi-aquatic species not native to the Sunshine State. The large, carnivorous reptiles, originally from Africa, are considered an invasive species due to their negative impact on native wildlife. As with all nonnative reptiles in Florida, Nile monitors are not legally protected except under anti-cruelty laws.

According to the FWC, these lizards can be humanely killed on private property with landowner permission. Additionally, they may be captured and euthanized without a permit or hunting license on 32 FWC-managed lands in South Florida. However, due to the reptile being a prohibited species in the state, it's illegal to own, import or breed them.

Nile monitor | Credit: FWC

What is an Argentine black and white tegus?

Argentine black and white tegus, large lizards that can grow up to five feet long, are an invasive species in Florida, posing a threat to native wildlife.

As with all nonnative reptiles in the state, tegus are not legally protected except under anti-cruelty laws. They can be humanely killed on private property with landowner permission and may also be captured and euthanized year-round without a permit or hunting license on 32 Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission-managed lands in South Florida. However, due to the reptile being a prohibited species in the state, it's illegal to own, import or breed them.

Argentine black and white Tegu | Credit: FWC

Animals relocated to licensed facilities

FWC officers, assisted by Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputies, relocated the prohibited species to licensed facilities. While the non-regulated reptiles were left in place, Dinovi was cited for violations related to possession, caging, and improper sanitation.

What they're saying:

"The FWC encourages responsible captive wildlife ownership," said Maj. John Wilke, FWC Captive Wildlife Section leader. "Individuals who do not follow established guidelines create a misleading and damaging perception of reptile owners."

The FWC urges the public to report wildlife violations by downloading the FWC Wildlife Alert app, texting 847411 (Tip411) with the keyword "FWC" and information about the violation, calling the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922), or submitting a tip online at MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert.

