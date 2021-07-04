Brevard County inmates to comfort shelter dogs during Fourth of July fireworks

article

Brevard County Jail inmates are comforting dogs at the Animal Care Center during Fourth of July celebrations on Sunday.

Dogs often get anxious and frightened because of fireworks and other loud noises that can be heard during the festivities.

Several years ago, the Brevard Couty Sheriff's Office came up with an idea to help calm the dogs at its Animal Care Center by having inmates comforting them during the peak hours of fireworks.

On Sunday night while fireworks are going off, non-violent offenders will be comforting the dogs at the Animal Care Center by reading to them, playing with them and feeding them treats, according to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

Advertisement

The sheriff's office says the goal of the program is not only to help the dogs but to also help build and instill a sense of purpose and compassion in the inmates for when they transition back into society.