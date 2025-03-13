Brevard County arrests 1st person under Florida’s new immigration law: officials
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office has announced that it recently arrested the first person under Florida’s new immigration law.
Law enforcement agencies have confirmed the man is Felipe Hernandez-Chavarin, 38, who was arrested for trespassing, as well as for re-entering the U.S. illegally.
Records show that Hernandez-Chavarin is being held in the Brevard County jail with no bond.
What is Florida’s new immigration law?
The backstory:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the new immigration bill into law last month.
The law makes it a state-level crime for people to enter or re-enter the United States illegally. In the past, federal agencies handled the enforcement of immigration laws.
What led to the arrest of Felipe Hernandez-Chavarin?
What we know:
Official arrest reports show that a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer saw Hernandez-Chavarin enter a locked gate with a "no trespassing" sign next to it on Tuesday at Willowbrook Farms in Palm Bay.
The officer said Hernandez-Chavarin was there to catch fish with a net in the farm’s canals.
After being arrested, deputies said they determined that Hernandez-Chavarin was previously deported by U.S. Border Patrol in 2019 after entering illegally from Mexico.
Felipe Hernandez-Chavarin, 38, is the first person to be arrested under Florida’s new immigration law. (Credit: Brevard County Jail)
What they're saying:
DeSantis praised the law enforcement agencies who helped contribute to the arrest in a post on his X account.
"Great job enforcing our recently enacted legislation to fight illegal immigration," he said in the post.
The state Board of Immigration Enforcement also posted on X to announce the news of the arrest, calling it "one for the books."
