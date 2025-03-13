Brevard County arrests 1st person under Florida’s new immigration law: officials

The Brief The Brevard County Sheriff's Office has announced that it recently arrested the first person under Florida’s new immigration law. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill last month, which makes it a state-level crime for people to enter or re-enter the United States illegally. In the past, federal agencies handled the enforcement of immigration laws. Law enforcement agencies have confirmed the man is Felipe Hernandez-Chavarin, 38, who was arrested for trespassing, as well as for re-entering the U.S. illegally. Records show that Hernandez-Chavarin is being held in the Brevard County jail with no bond.



What is Florida’s new immigration law?

The backstory:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the new immigration bill into law last month.

The law makes it a state-level crime for people to enter or re-enter the United States illegally. In the past, federal agencies handled the enforcement of immigration laws.

What led to the arrest of Felipe Hernandez-Chavarin?

What we know:

Official arrest reports show that a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer saw Hernandez-Chavarin enter a locked gate with a "no trespassing" sign next to it on Tuesday at Willowbrook Farms in Palm Bay.

The officer said Hernandez-Chavarin was there to catch fish with a net in the farm’s canals.

After being arrested, deputies said they determined that Hernandez-Chavarin was previously deported by U.S. Border Patrol in 2019 after entering illegally from Mexico.

Felipe Hernandez-Chavarin, 38, is the first person to be arrested under Florida’s new immigration law. (Credit: Brevard County Jail)

What they're saying:

DeSantis praised the law enforcement agencies who helped contribute to the arrest in a post on his X account.

"Great job enforcing our recently enacted legislation to fight illegal immigration," he said in the post.

The state Board of Immigration Enforcement also posted on X to announce the news of the arrest, calling it "one for the books."

