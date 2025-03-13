Expand / Collapse search

Brevard County arrests 1st person under Florida’s new immigration law: officials

By
Published  March 13, 2025 12:45pm EDT
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • The Brevard County Sheriff's Office has announced that it recently arrested the first person under Florida’s new immigration law.
    • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill last month, which makes it a state-level crime for people to enter or re-enter the United States illegally. In the past, federal agencies handled the enforcement of immigration laws.
    • Law enforcement agencies have confirmed the man is Felipe Hernandez-Chavarin, 38, who was arrested for trespassing, as well as for re-entering the U.S. illegally.
    • Records show that Hernandez-Chavarin is being held in the Brevard County jail with no bond.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office has announced that it recently arrested the first person under Florida’s new immigration law.

Law enforcement agencies have confirmed the man is Felipe Hernandez-Chavarin, 38, who was arrested for trespassing, as well as for re-entering the U.S. illegally.

Records show that Hernandez-Chavarin is being held in the Brevard County jail with no bond.

What is Florida’s new immigration law?

The backstory:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the new immigration bill into law last month.

The law makes it a state-level crime for people to enter or re-enter the United States illegally. In the past, federal agencies handled the enforcement of immigration laws.

RELATED: DeSantis: Florida now has 'toughest' immigration enforcement laws in the United States

What led to the arrest of Felipe Hernandez-Chavarin?

What we know:

Official arrest reports show that a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer saw Hernandez-Chavarin enter a locked gate with a "no trespassing" sign next to it on Tuesday at Willowbrook Farms in Palm Bay.

The officer said Hernandez-Chavarin was there to catch fish with a net in the farm’s canals.

After being arrested, deputies said they determined that Hernandez-Chavarin was previously deported by U.S. Border Patrol in 2019 after entering illegally from Mexico. 

Felipe Hernandez-Chavarin, 38, is the first person to be arrested under Florida’s new immigration law. (Credit: Brevard County Jail)

What they're saying:

DeSantis praised the law enforcement agencies who helped contribute to the arrest in a post on his X account. 

"Great job enforcing our recently enacted legislation to fight illegal immigration," he said in the post.

The state Board of Immigration Enforcement also posted on X to announce the news of the arrest, calling it "one for the books."

The Source: This story was written based on information gathered in previous reporting, as well as from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office in a press release on March 12, 2025, and from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Board of Immigration Enforcementon on X.

