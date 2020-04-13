Brevard commissioners debate hotel policy designed to discourage leisure tavelers

Usually when you check into a hotel, the front desk wants to see a credit card and form of identity. Now, business travelers in Brevard County may have to provide a note from an employer.

Brevard County commissioners don’t want leisure travelers during this coronavirus outbreak, so they are considering this employer note and a signed stating that you are not visiting on vacation.

"I offered 20 bucks the last time you brought this up and no one moved on it. I’ll up it to 50 bucks, you can make 50 bucks right now, if you have a way that this can be realistically enforced, we usually do dollar bets, but here’s 50," said Commissioner Brian Lober as he flashed the cash at a recent commission meeting.

Lober wants to discourage tourists from coming to the area. His policy, which is happening now, is that a hotel or motel should ask for a letter from a guest explaining the purpose of the stay. Commissioner John Tobia says women who are being abused should be able to check into a motel, without having to explain why.

"Bottom line, any attempt to require them to identify themselves as survivors of domestic violence dramatically increases the likelihood of a subsequent homicide," Tobia says.Right now, Brevard County motels and hotels are supposed to be taking reservations from residents of Brevard County only. That rule is not being debated. The conflict is over proving reasons for stay as business and not pleasure. This issue is now headed back to a county policy group for further study.

"If you’re here for business, you should have to produce something that’s evidence of that," Lober adds.

To test the waters FOX 35 News made contact with three area hotels inquiring about bookings for business travel. Before a reservation could be made, the hotels asked that proof be email or faxed.