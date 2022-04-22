Cars damaged in hot-wire attempts during botched thefts, Brevard County business says

A Brevard County business owner says he thinks two men may have been channeling Gone in 60 Seconds when they tried hot wiring cars on his lot.

"They pulled all the plastic off the steering columns, started pulling wires together trying to spark them together like in the movies, then they took a screwdriver and hammer to the ignitions," said Michael Barrow, co-owner of "Any Budget Cars" in Melbourne.

He said three cars were damaged.

Surveillance video shows one guy pulling down one of their cameras, but the two men were still captured from different angles on the lot.

"According to the cameras, they were here for 4.5 to 5 hours roughly. Basically all night," Barrow explained.

He says they also broke a window to try and get inside the building, but were unsuccessful there too.

Barrow tells FOX 35 News that fixing the hot-wiring attempts will cost $5,000 to $7,000. He said hot-wiring is not like what you see in the movies.

"They all have programming inside the keys," he explained. "It’s not like the 80s where you could use a screwdriver and hammer and make it work."

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. They have not made any arrests. If you recognize the two guys in the video, give them a call or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).