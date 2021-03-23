Brevard booze proposal gets past first hurdle at county meeting

It’s a proposal that would change an old alcohol ordinance that’s been in place for many years. Right now, bars and restaurants in unincorporated Brevard County can’t sell alcohol between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Some businesses say they are concerned they will not be able to hire more staff to fill those 24 hours.

"I just want you to think about this. You are three times more likely to die in the United States from obesity and yet McDonald's and Taco Bell is open 24 hours. So, let's allow that same freedom to places that sell alcohol," John Tobia, Brevard County commissioner said.

There will be another vote taking place in less than a month on this proposal.