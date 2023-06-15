Breeze Airways announces new nonstop route from Orlando to this scenic, waterfront city: Take off in 3..2..1!

article

On Wednesday Breeze Airways announced that they will be adding a new route from the Orlando International Airport to Portland, Maine.

This new route makes it the 10th nonstop flight offered from MCO.

The new flight will begin on September 6, with flights only on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with one-way tickets starting at $99. Flights on Thursday and Sunday will be available starting on September 21.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Breeze Airways aircraft. (Courtesy of Breeze Airways)

MORE TRAVEL NEWS:

Portland, Maine is a waterfront town that offers scenic views to its residents and travelers. The charming town has beaches, lighthouses, world-class eats, shopping, and outdoor activities — you also can't visit without trying some Maine lobster.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Aerial view of ocean-front homes on Perkins Cove, on coast of Maine south of Portland (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Some benefits offered when flying with Breeze Airways are that passengers don't get charged for changing their flights or for cancelation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure. Plus they offer free family seating as an option.

Here are all the flights serviced from MCO.

CAK - Akron-Canton Airport - Akron / Canton / Cleveland, OH

CHS - Charleston International Airport - Charleston, SC

HSV - Huntsville International Airport - Huntsville, AL

SNA - John Wayne Airport - Orange County, CA

MSY - Louis Armstrong International Airport - New Orleans, LA

XNA - Northwest Arkansas National Airport - Bentonville / Fayetteville, AR

PWM - Portland International Jetport - Portland, ME

PVU - Provo Municipal Airport - Provo / Salt Lake City, UT

PVD - Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport - Providence, RI / Boston, MA

TUL - Tulsa International Airport - Tulsa, OK

CRW - West Virginia International Yeager Airport - West Virginia, Charleston

Flights are available for purchase on their website, or on their mobile app.