Hospital staff made 'wall of shame' with medical records of patients with disabilities, report finds
The investigation began from a complaint filed by former employee to the Human Rights Commission about her time working at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Maine.
Maine mother allegedly gave heroin to daughter, 1, who later died
A Maine mom was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly gave her one-year-old daughter small doses of heroin more than a dozen times to help her sleep, a practice that resulted in the baby's death.
Incredibly rare 2-toned lobster found off the coast of Maine
It was a one in 50 million chance that local fisherman Captain Daryl Dunham might catch an extremely rare two-toned lobster just off the coast of Maine — but he did.