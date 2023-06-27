Breeze Airways adds 3 more nonstop flights from Florida to popular destinations

article

Breeze Airways has added three nonstop routes out of Orlando International and Tampa International Airport in Florida.

The budget-friendly airline said Tuesday that it will begin offering nonstop flights from Orlando to New Orleans, as well as flights from Tampa to Charleston, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Columbus.

Flights to New Orleans will begin on September 22 and will be offered on Mondays and Fridays. The airline is offering promotions for $39 fares, though tickets have to be purchased by July 3, a news release said.

It marks the 10th nonstop flight for Breeze Airways out of OIA.

Breeze Airways has nonstop flights from Orlando to the following destinations:

Akron-Canton, OH

Charleston, SC

Charleston, WV

Huntsville, AL

Orange County-Santa Ana, CA

Portland, ME

Providence, RI

Tulsa, OK

Provo-Salt Lake City, UT

Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR

MORE TRAVEL STORIES

Like other low-cost airlines, Breeze Airways offers lower fares and charges additional fees for extra services, such as carry-on and checked bags, seats assignments, and a printed boarding pass.