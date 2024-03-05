Brawl in Bunnell: officers, deputies call for extra help during large fight

Flagler County law enforcement agencies joined forces to stop a brawl in Bunnell over the weekend.

Just after midnight on Saturday, the Bunnell Police Department (BPD) and Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to the 300 block of South Anderson Street following reports of a disturbance.

After BPD arrested one of the people allegedly involved, another disturbance broke out. According to FCSO, there were between 50 and 60 people being physically aggressive towards one another and the law enforcement on the scene.

"Shoving, arguing, yelling at each other," Sheriff Rick Staly said. He said during the exchange, a deputy was pushed, and another was punched by one of the people in attendance. Neither sustained serious injuries.

Body camera footage shows multiple officers attempting to take suspects to the ground. A large crowd is seen in the background while some bystanders attempt to intervene.

A woman, later identified as Andrea Armster, 41, is accused of pushing the deputy. She was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and disorderly intoxication.

"If you batter one of my deputies, you are going to go to jail," Staly said.

According to FCSO, she’s been arrested on multiple other occasions for aggravated battery, battery, child neglect, DUI, aggravated assault, and other narcotic-related charges.

A total of six people were arrested for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Due to the number of people involved in the brawl, the two departments recruited the help of corrections officers from the nearby jail.

They arrived with a van to transport the suspects. The extra help allowed law enforcement to stay behind to calm and disperse the crowd.

The Sheriff tells FOX 35 News he is thankful for how the situation turned out. He said the situation could’ve been much worse without the extra assistance.

"Bunnell Police officers were not hurt. Deputies were not seriously hurt," he said. "The message to our community is: We’re not going to tolerate this."

Investigators believe the group was gathered for a party.



