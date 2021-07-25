Brave Yorkie fights off coyote to save her 10-year-old owner

An incredibly brave little Yorkie defended its owner, a 10-year-old girl, from a coyote that attacked the pair while out for a neighborhood walk in Toronto this week.

The Yorkshire terrier, who the family rescued six years ago, suffered "extremely serious tissue injuries to her spine and her leg," Dorothy Kwan, 10-year-old Lily Kwan's mother, wrote on a crowdfunding page to raise money for the veterinarian bills.

"You can see our dog putting herself between my daughter and the coyote," Dorothy Kwan wrote. "Even after she was seriously injured, she continued to bark and chase the coyote away. She fought back."

The family's Yorkie had to spend a few nights in the ICU, but was able to return home Friday after receiving 40 stitches.

"I am so very proud of her. No coyotes will want to mess with her when she comes home. My feisty girl is a true fighter," Dorothy Kwan wrote on the fundraising page. "You were so brave fighting back and defending your little human. You are our hero."

The mother told the Toronto Sun that she is frustrated because this coyote wears a collar as part of a Ministry of Natural Resources study on coyotes in urban areas.

"I just wish I knew who to call. Even when a coyote does something aggressive like this, they still refuse to do something," Kwan told the newspaper. "I’m not suggesting we get rid of all coyotes, but this one is out and about in broad daylight and it’s not scared of humans."

