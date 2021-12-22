Boy who saved sister from dog attack meets Tom Holland on Spider-Man set

article

A little boy from Wyoming who bravely saved his 4-year-old sister from a dog attack last year got to hang out with another superhero: Tom Holland.

On Friday, Bridger Walker's dad posted photos to Instagram of the family visiting the set of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ where they got to hang out with the stars including Holland, Zendaya, and other cast members.

Bridger was just 6-years-old when he stood in between his sister and a charging German Shepherd mix last year. The boy was badly injured and received roughly 90 stitches to his face.

"After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, ‘If someone had to die, I thought it should be me'," his aunt wrote on Instagram.

Her post on Instagram about Bridger’s courageous encounter with the dog was liked by more than 1 million people and drew thousands of comments from people praising his actions – including Holland who promised to give the boy a special day on the set of his new film.

Holland delivered on that promise.

In a series of photos, Holland, who is wearing his Spider-Man costume, poses for pictures with Bridger, showing him how to stand like Spidey and even takes him ‘web-swinging’ in the air!

Bridger's dad described the unforgettable day on social media and thanked the cast for their kindness.

"Remember when @tomholland2013 promised Bridger he could come to the filming of Spider-Man? He delivered!" he starts. "When we first arrived on set, I was a little apprehensive that once the ‘curtain was pulled back’ that the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids. The opposite was true! Tom, Zendaya, Harry, @lifeisaloha, @tonyrevolori, and the entire cast/crew made our kids feel like stars. They don’t just act the part of friendly neighborhood heroes - that’s what they truly are."

He says Tom's brother, Harry, was their guide for the day and the look on the kids' faces when they met Spider-Man was priceless.

"I will never forget the grace and kindness they showed our children. Zendaya immediately approached my teenage daughter and told her how much she loved her nails."

While the family planned on seeing the new Marvel film anyway, having been treated so kindly by the stars of it made the film extra special.

"While there are so many reasons it will go down as one of the best ever - I personally think it is because the cast and crew are good, kind, and passionate people. Individuals who heard about a little boy’s injury, who wanted to make it right. People who were willing to stop a very busy day of shooting to make my little boy smile, and give him a chance to ‘web-swing’ with his hero."

