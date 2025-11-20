Boy injured in Lake County wreck may not walk again, family says

The Brief Nickai Mixon is hospitalized with a fractured spine. Doctors say it’s a toss-up whether he can walk again. His father, Michael Mixon, said his son is a "fighter."



A little boy seriously hurt in a deadly Lake County car wreck is recovering in Orlando.

Nickai Mixon, 6, has been at Arnold Palmer Hospital since Saturday.

What we know:

Nickai has a fractured spine and his father, Michael, said the boy couldn't feel his own legs.

The crash happened Saturday night on State Road 33 in Lake County. A teenage driver tried to make an illegal pass and crashed nearly head-on with the car in which Nickai was a passenger, troopers said.

The two teens in the car attempting the illegal pass died.

Three others riding with Nickai, including his uncle, had minor injuries.

What they're saying:

Michael Mizon said his son is a fighter.

"He’s strong. He’s a little warrior. We’re all sad, but we’re all still happy that he’s here."

Mixon wasn’t in the car. He said his first reaction was tearful.

"I busted out crying," Mixon said. "It was something that I never thought would happen to me."Mixon said his son’s spirits improved Wednesday. However, Mixon said Nickai can’t move his legs."

"He’s worried about his legs," Mixon said. "‘Dad, I can’t move my legs’ and stuff like that. So we’re just going to take it one day at a time."

Mixon said his family has leaned heavily on their faith.

"I don’t think I’ve prayed this much ever in my life," Mixon said. "My family, they’ve been pushing me to be strong for him and my boy. He’s stronger than everybody right now. He’s stronger than me."

Mixon said he called the family of the girl who died.

"[I] told them I’m not blaming anybody," Mixon said. ‘"Sorry for the loss,’ but I just told them, ‘I’ve got y’all in my prayers and I’m going to keep praying for y’all because I know you’re all going through a difficult time right now.’"

What's next:

Mixon said Nickai’s youth gives him a greater chance of being able to walk again.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe page for Nickai Mixon can be found here. The GoFundMe page for Jade can be found here. The GoFundMe page for Jose Ivan can be found here.