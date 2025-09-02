Boy grazed by stray bullet from gun fired by off-duty deputy, sheriff's office says

The Brief A Flagler County boy was injured when a bullet pierced his bedroom wall as he played video games. Deputies say an off-duty deputy neighbor admitted to firing the shot while target shooting with his daughter. The sheriff’s office is investigating; no charges have been filed.



A Florida boy was injured when a stray bullet pierced his bedroom wall while he was playing video games, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies in Flagler County said they were called to a home shortly after 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27, after an 11-year-old boy reported being struck by a stray bullet while playing video games in his bedroom. His mother told deputies she discovered a hole in his wall and clothing knocked from a dresser. The boy described feeling a burning sensation in his neck after hearing a loud crack outside.

Deputies said a neighbor who lives several houses away admitted to firing .556-caliber rounds on his property during target practice with his daughter. He told investigators the bullet likely ricocheted off his backyard berm. Photographs were taken of the damage, though investigators did not find a bullet inside the home.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not said whether the boy’s injuries required medical treatment or how close the projectile came to causing serious harm. Authorities also have not indicated whether the neighbor, who is a deputy sheriff but was off duty at the time, could face disciplinary action or criminal charges. The sheriff’s office has not confirmed whether safety protocols or county ordinances were violated during the target practice. It is also unclear for which agency the off-duty deputy serves.

The backstory:

According to the incident report, the boy’s father was outside collecting eggs when his wife screamed. He told her to call 911 and went to question neighbors about gunfire in the area.

He then contacted the off-duty deputy, who soon arrived at the scene and took responsibility for the shooting. At least four houses, along with trees and heavy brush, separate the properties, deputies noted.

What they're saying:

The boy told deputies he was lying on his bed with pillows when he heard a crack and felt a burning sensation in his neck. He said he thought the projectile hit metal and stopped.

His sister said she heard what sounded like a gunshot before seeing her brother run out of his room saying he had been shot.

Deputies reported the neighbor "was extremely apologetic" and repeatedly expressed remorse for the accident.

What's next:

The sheriff’s Investigative Services Division is continuing to investigate the incident. No charges had been filed at the time this story was published.

