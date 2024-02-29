Booth from 'The Sopranos' finale being auctioned off

If you'd love to get your hands on possibly the most iconic piece of memorabilia from "The Sopranos," what can we say other than "Don't Stop Believin'!"

The iconic booth from the final episode of the legendary TV show is being put up for auction, according to Holstens Ice Cream in Bloomfield, New Jersey.

According to the owners of the 84-year-old ice creme parlor, "the integrity of the booths are now compromised."

"They have been repaired many times and this furniture is over 60 years old. Obviously, we do not want to do this, however it has come to a point where they are structurally not safe anymore as a whole and we need to think about the safety of our patrons first," Holstens Ice Cream wrote in a post on social media.

For those of you who need a refresher, the booth is used by Tony and his family in the final scene of the series finale "Made in America." Tony meets with his wife, Carmela, and his son A.J., and is waiting for his daughter Meadow to arrive. As the restaurant's front door opens, Tony looks up and the screen cuts to black.

If you'd like to bid on the booth, visit the eBay listing here.