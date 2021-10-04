Bomb threat closes roads in Downtown Orlando Crews with the Orlando Fire Department and Orlando Police Department have closed off portions of Orange Ave. and Central Ave. to investigate a bomb threat.

Authorities are responding to a bomb threat in Downtown Orlando.

Crews with the Orlando Fire Department and Orlando Police Department have closed off portions of Orange Ave. and Central Ave. to investigate. The focus of the investigation appears to be just a few hundred feet from the Orlando Fire Department's station on Central.

The threat came in just around 8 p.m. on Monday.

"Officers were able to contact an adult male who made statements regarding a bomb in his vehicle," explained Orlando Police Lt. Paul Jackson. "The individual was detained and OFD Bomb Squad responded."

A bomb robot was deployed around 10 p.m. to assess the threat.

According to OPD, officers contacted the same individual the day prior on three separate occasions.

"Out of an abundance of caution areas of concern are being cleared," Lt. Jackson added.

The intersection is expected to be closed for around an hour.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest developments in this story.