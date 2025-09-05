'Bokey Strong': Seminole High honors former player, Ethan Pritchard, shot after FSU win over Bama

The Brief Seminole High honored former linebacker Ethan Pritchard Friday as he remains in intensive care after being shot last weekend. The community rallied with jerseys, T-shirts, and tributes on the field in Sanford. Florida State will also recognize Pritchard during Saturday’s game in Tallahassee.



Seminole High School rallied Friday night around former linebacker Ethan Pritchard, who remains hospitalized after being shot last weekend.

What we know:

Seminole High School turned Friday night’s football game into a show of support for Ethan Pritchard, a former linebacker who is now a freshman at Florida State.

Pritchard remains in intensive care after being shot in the head, his family tells FOX 35 News, while he was driving his aunt home following last weekend's FSU win over Alabama.

The Seminole team captain honored him by wearing his jersey onto the field, while the field itself was painted with the hashtag #EPStrong.

Seminole High won their home game, 55–0.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on who shot Pritchard or whether any suspects have been identified. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation, and the family says their focus is solely on his recovery.

The backstory:

Pritchard was a standout player at Seminole High School, known as a leader on and off the field. His move to Florida State marked the next step in what many in the community believed would be a promising career. His injury has left the school and the Sanford community reeling, prompting rallies of support in his honor.

What they're saying:

Students, parents, and boosters sold "Bokey Strong" shirts to help cover his medical care, while Florida State officials said they plan to honor him at Saturday’s home game.

"It’s been hard to see his dreams put on standby due to this tragic incident," said his uncle, Reginald Mims. "We’re just praying and thinking about him getting better."

"Ethan exemplified the best of all of us," said Seminole High School Principal Michael Pfeiffer. "As a strong young man who always gave it his all, I’m confident he’ll be back on his feet in no time."

