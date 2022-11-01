Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures: What to expect at this Kissimmee attraction

Celebrate the Fall season in Florida by going native in a variety of ways. Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures in Kissimmee is the place to do it.

For starters, the park offers high octane thrills on the water by way of an airboat ride on the headwaters of the Everglades. The views on Lake Toho of Osceola County are supreme.

Boggy Creek also features a real Native American Village owned by Little Big Mountain of both the Mohawk and Commanche Nations, giving you a fascinating look at early Florida life.

And brand new at the park: Lily’s Butterfly Garden, where you can walk through a native landscape and let butterflies land on you for the perfect photo opp.

Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures is open every day.

Hours and prices are at BCAirboats.com.