Boeing readies first-ever crewed launch from Space Coast aboard 'Starliner' spacecraft

Boeing is gearing up for an unprecedented milestone as it prepares for its inaugural crewed launch from the Space Coast.

Scheduled for next Monday night, veteran astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will embark on a groundbreaking mission, marking the maiden crewed launch for Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. Their journey to the International Space Station (ISS) will commence aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket.

Wilmore and Williams, both accomplished pilots, not only trained extensively with the vehicle but also contributed to its design and development.

"We've had our fingerprints on every single procedure that exists for this spacecraft," Wilmore noted during a recent interview.

Despite delays in Starliner's crew test flight over the years, the astronauts remain undeterred, viewing each setback as an opportunity for improvement.

"With all of the 'discovery' that we've had, it's been steps forward," Wilmore emphasized. "We find an issue, but that's something we didn't know existed, and we rectify that."

From a pilot's perspective, both astronauts lauded Starliner's precision and unique capabilities, including its rotational and translational hand controllers.

"We can go into this backup mode and actually control the spacecraft all the way to a pinpoint landing back here on Earth," Wilmore explained.

Addressing any pre-launch apprehensions, Williams underscored the importance of thorough preparation, stating, "I don't necessarily think it's jitters, just a matter of crossing the T's and dotting the I's."

As the excitement builds for their upcoming mission, the astronauts share their enthusiasm for the culinary delights awaiting them in space.

"Chocolate pudding cake, nothing left to be said," Wilmore exclaimed. "I think they still have muffin tops. Those are pretty awesome," Williams remarked.

Starliner's historic launch is set for Monday at 10:34 p.m.