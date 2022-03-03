Boeing donates $2 million to Ukraine relief efforts

Boeing announced on Thursday that it will be donating $2 million to support humanitarian response efforts in Ukraine.

The donation will be directed to organizations working to bring food, water, clothing, medicine and shelter to displaced Ukrainians – including those seeking refuge in neighboring countries.

"The conflict unfolding in Ukraine is leading to a significant humanitarian emergency, and Boeing will take action to support the Ukrainian people," said Dave Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO. "Our thoughts are with all those who have been thrust into the midst of this crisis. While we work to ensure the safety of Boeing employees in the region, our hope is that this assistance package will help deliver some much-needed support to those who are displaced and suffering."

Boeing officials said the funding will support the following organizations:

$1,000,000 to CARE to assist with food, water and hygiene kit distribution as well as monetary assistance and psychosocial support for affected Ukrainians, with a focus on women, children and the elderly.

$500,000 to American Red Cross to support the global Red Cross movement providing critical humanitarian relief to people affected by the Ukraine crisis.

$250,000 to Americares to help with the distribution of medicine and medical supplies as well as support critical medical care for families displaced by the crisis, including mental health services.

$250,000 to organizations working to support vulnerable, displaced populations in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

The company also said it will match all qualifying employee contributions made in support of the relief efforts.

